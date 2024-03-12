TrainerTainment Hosting Virtual Happy Hour Tomorrow

TrainerTainment is hosting its first-ever Virtual Happy Hour event tomorrow, March 14. You can click here to RSVP for the “Tell-All Ask-All” forum, which will run from 4-6 p.m. Central time.

“Grab your favorite beverage, whether it’s a refreshing cocktail, a steaming cup of coffee, or a soothing herbal tea, and join us for a couple of hours of laid-back fun, and meaningful conversation,” TrainerTainment wrote.

Virtual attendees can expect an open discussion for sharing experiences, insights and anecdotes about the industry, and much more.

Founder and CEO Beth Standlee will be there, and she and the TrainerTainment team will also be at Amusement Expo in booth #2430.