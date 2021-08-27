TrainerTainment Cancels September Conference

TrainerTainment recently sent out an email cancelling their Birthday Conference, originally set for Sept. 1-2 at Aloft Hotel in Euless, Texas.

“We have decided with the surge in Covid-19 and the challenge with staff shortages, we are cancelling the upcoming September 1st-2nd TrainerTainment Birthday Conference for 2021,” the company wrote.

“Be on the lookout for the exciting new format in 2022 and mark your calendar now for September the 27th-29th and plan to attend our Birthday Pro Conference then.” Learn more at www.trainertainment.net.