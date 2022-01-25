Trade Event ICE London Now Running April 12-14

Organizer Clarion Gaming has confirmed new dates for this year’s ICE London, which is now scheduled for April 12-14. The gaming industry event was originally planned for February, but was postponed due to rising Covid cases in the U.K., according to ASGAM.

ICE London will be held at ExCeL London; iGB Affiliate London, the online gaming trade, will meet during the event as well – from April 13-14.

“Rescheduling these two huge events has been a demanding project, but the additional time afforded us over the holidays means we have secured the best possible outcome to deliver both shows in 2022,” said Clarion Gaming’s Managing Director Stuart Hunter.

Learn more at www.icelondon.uk.com.