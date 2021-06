Toy Box Mini Golf opened May 28 in Pigeon Forge, Tenn. The mini-golf business is themed around Legos, Slinkys and more classic toys, according to WVLT.

The venue is a full 18-hole course that features giant replicas of the classic toys. “It’s everything you can imagine from your childhood,” said owner Chucky Blalock. “From army men to Slinkys to RC cars and all kids of different, larger-than-life stuff.”

Learn more about the business at www.toyboxgolf.com.