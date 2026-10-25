Town & Country Lanes Celebrates 70 Years

Al and Sandy Nordman, who have owned Town & Country Lanes in Mount Morris, Illinois, for more than a quarter-century, are ushering the bowling alley into its 70th year.

They bought the 12-lane alley in July 2000 following a bankruptcy. Many repairs were needed before it reopened that October, Sauk Valley Living reported. Modern synthetic lanes replaced the deteriorating original wood in 2001.

Since 2004, the couple has also owned Plum Hollow Family Center in Dixon, which has bowling, laser tag, and an arcade bar.

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