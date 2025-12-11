TouchTunes Year-End Charts Revealed

TouchTunes has published their annual look at the most played artists and songs. The top played male artists were Morgan Wallen, Zach Bryan, Shaboozey, Chris Stapelto and Toby Keith. The top played female artists were Chappell Roan, Taylor Swift, Rihanna, Jessie Murph and Lady Gaga.

The company also gave out Jukebox Awards: Chappell Roan for Artist of the Year; Morgan Wallen’s I’m The Problem as Album of the Year; and Creed as their National Jukebox Day Ambassador.

The top played genres were rock (driving 38% of play), country (24%) and rap/hip-hop (14%).

More statistics are available here on the TouchTunes website: www.touchtunes.com/hot-new/2025-year-end-charts.