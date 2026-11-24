TouchTunes recently released their 2026 year-end charts and selected their Jukebox Award winners, which included Ella Langley for Artist of the Year and Olivia Dean for Breakout of the Year.

Top genres for TouchTunes’ jukes include rock (38% of play), country (23%), rap (12%) and pop (11%). The company reported that Illinois, Pennsylvania, Florida, Ohio and Texas lead the nation in total plays, while Arizona boasts the “hardest-working jukeboxes,” averaging the most plays per venue among states with 300 or more TouchTunes venues.

They said the country’s single busiest TouchTunes jukebox is at a restaurant in Arkansas, which logged more than 100,000 plays this year – about 275 per day!