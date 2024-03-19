TouchTunes Unveils New Mobile App

TouchTunes will show off its brand-new mobile app at Amusement Expo this week, according to the company.

“People are craving human connection in the real world now more than ever, and nothing brings people together like music,” said Ross Honey, CEO of TouchTunes. “We’ve created a world-class social music app that lets you take off your headphones and connect in person through your favorite songs, for those memorable moments we all treasure.”

With the new mobile app, users can now explore all TouchTunes jukebox locations from an interactive map, save their favorite places and filter by recent check-ins. They can also curate playlists. Features like “Full Queue Visibility” and a future “FastPass” enhancement are also a part of the update and near-term plans.

Learn more at www.touchtunes.com.