TouchTunes Unveils Flagship Jukebox

TouchTunes will be giving the public its first look at their new flagship jukebox today, March 18, at Amusement Expo in booths #1845 and #1745. (RePlay will have additional coverage on the new juke – and its compact version – in our April issue.)

The company said it’ll act “as the ultimate social entertainment anchor, drawing people together and increasing engagement throughout the venue.” The 43” vertical display, mirroring the look of a smartphone, creates a digital canvas that “captures attention across the room.”

“This year marks a new era for TouchTunes as we redefine what it means to be the heartbeat of a venue,” said Scott Levine, CEO of TouchTunes. “We’re not just releasing new jukeboxes, we’re building a connected social entertainment ecosystem that brings people together through music, competition and shared experiences while driving revenue for operators.”

A compact, 15” jukebox model will also be available in an effort to bring interactive music to quick-turn environments like coffee shops and pizzerias.

Powering the connected ecosystem is TouchTunes Pay, a mobile payment feature within the TouchTunes app that lets users pay for both jukebox plays and Bullshooter electronic dartboards through a single source. Learn more at www.touchtunes.com.