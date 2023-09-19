TouchTunes Spotlights Angelina’s Song Nonprofit

With September being Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, TouchTunes has put a spotlight on Angelina’s Song Foundation, which honors the late Angela Miele, who was diagnosed with a form of pediatric cancer known as synovial sarcoma at age 10.

“Angelina’s Song is honored to be featured by TouchTunes this month to help share the importance of not just music therapy but to shine a light on pediatric cancer,” said Nicole Miele, president and founder of the Muncy, Pa.-based Angelina’s Song. “Every day, 43 children in the U.S. alone are diagnosed with cancer and the treatments the kids undergo can be difficult for them and their families. Our foundation helps make that process a little easier.”

Inspired by Angelina’s story, TouchTunes became a corporate sponsor of the foundation and debuted their Angelina jukebox years ago to help support it.

Learn more at www.angelinassong.org.