TouchTunes, Shaffer Offer Promo Cards

In an effort to reengage patrons as venues begin to open across the country, TouchTunes and Shaffer Distributing are selling reduced-price promo card packs. They’re reducing the price of 100-count packs of five credit TouchTunes jukebox promo cards to $20 per pack – 20% off the normal price.

“All of us at TouchTunes value your partnership and hope you and your extended families remain healthy and safe,” they wrote. All cards purchased through June 30 expire on Dec. 31, 2020. Email [email protected] for more information.

