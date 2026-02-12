TouchTunes Sees Bad Bunny Bump Post-Bowl

Following the Super Bowl Halftime Show, TouchTunes reported a 114% jump in the performer Bad Bunny’s plays on their nationwide jukebox network.

Immediately following the show, El Paso, Texas, emerged as the top city playing his music, the company reported, while the song “DTMF” was the most-played track.

Leading up to the big NFL game, other top cities requesting Bad Bunny on the jukes were Chicago, New York, Los Angeles and Tampa-St. Perseburg, Florida.

Among other top songs were “Titi Me Pregunto,” “Dakiti” featuring Jhay Cortez, “Mia” featuring Drake, “Yonaguni,” and “Me Porto Bonito” featuring Chencho Corleone.