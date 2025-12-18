TouchTunes Rewind is Here

TouchTunes has brought back its annual, year-end “Rewind,” which shows users who played at least three different songs between January 1 and November 30 their personal jukebox stats.

“Building on last year’s debut, Rewind gives users a personalized look back at their music activity, while introducing new updates designed to make the experience easier to access and more shareable,” the company said.

All you have to do is open an updated version of the TouchTunes app to see your top plays, listening habits and more. Built-in social sharing options are now available, too.