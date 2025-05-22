TouchTunes Premieres New Joe Jonas Album

TouchTunes is the first music platform to premiere Joe Jonas’s new solo album, Music For People Who Believe In Love. The exclusive early release partnership teams TouchTunes with Republic Records.

“This partnership with Joe Jonas and Republic Records is a defining moment for TouchTunes,” said the company’s Chief of Playlists Angel Vicioso. “We’re not just launching an album – we’re giving fans the chance to hear this record before anyone else, which is exactly the kind of boundary-pushing moment we live for. It takes the shared music experience to a whole new level.”

The album was officially released today, May 23, but fans had a full day for an exclusive listen at TouchTunes jukes.