TouchTunes Names Abbott VP of Music Licensing

Angela Abbott was recently chosen as the vice president of music licensing and strategy for TouchTunes. She’ll report to general counsel Amy Tenbrink and work closely with executive leadership to oversee the company’s music strategy, licensing and operations.

“Angela brings a rare combination of licensing expertise, operational discipline and deep cultural understanding of how music connects people,” Tenbrink said. “She will play a key role as we continue to evolve our music strategy and deepen our industry partnerships.”

Abbott has more than a decade of experience in music licensing and business affairs and previously held senior roles at Pandora, TIDAL and Soundstripe.

“Angela’s background across streaming, licensing and creative partnerships makes her uniquely suited to help us deepen our industry relationships and expand the role music plays in creating meaningful, social experiences in venues around the world,” said the TouchTunes Executive Chairman Charles Goldstuck.