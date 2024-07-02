TouchTunes, Lucra to Enable Bar Patrons to Compete for Cash

Gamification tech company Lucra is back in industry news. TouchTunes has announced a deal to work with them on a new feature that will allow dart players to challenge one another to win cash or credits. As readers will remember, TouchTunes bought electronic darts maker Arachnid 360 earlier this year; Lucra recently publicized a deal with Dave & Buster’s to use their tech in some D&B locations. “We know many of our members already love to make a friendly wager for cash or drinks when they play bar sports like darts or pool,” explained TouchTunes CEO Ross Honey.

“Partnering with an innovative technology company like Lucra allows us to elevate the in-venue experience with more fun and easy ways for people to connect and compete. Engaged patrons play more and stay longer at their favorite bar or restaurant. By adding this new capability to FunWallet seamlessly within our massively popular mobile app, we are not only bringing joy to consumers but also driving growth and value for our operator customers and venue partners.”

Bar patrons will soon be able to use this tech to compete for real money or credits against friends or strangers – whether they’re together in the same bar or even miles away via remote play on connected BullShooter dart boards.

With Lucra’s software embedded within the TouchTunes FunWallet, the company says users will easily be able to keep track of scores, win rates, earnings and lifetime leaderboard stats.

Added Lucra CEO Dylan Robbins: “We’re thrilled to add Lucra’s gamification technology to the TouchTunes app, as we have a common belief in harnessing friendly competition and music to enable shared experiences that connect, energize and inspire communities. This partnership will allow millions more people to create memorable moments together by providing exciting new ways to compete with friends on the games we all love.”

Lucra’s technology is available in select markets and users must be aged 18 or over to compete for cash or credits. Eligible states will see the launch of FunWallet in Q4 2024.

More details will follow in an upcoming issue of RePlay.

For now, learn more at www.touchtunes.com and www.lucrasports.com.