TouchTunes Launches Team Rewards Program

Building on their former Bar Rewards program, TouchTunes has created Team Rewards – made exclusively for bartenders, servers, managers and other staff at venues with a TouchTunes jukebox. The platform offers “new ways for venue staff to earn free jukebox credits and other perks.”

“TouchTunes believes the best nights happen when great music brings people together – and venue staff help make those moments possible. Whether it’s keeping the energy up during happy hour, matching the crowd’s mood, or helping guests discover the perfect song, bartenders and staff play an important role in creating memorable experiences.

“Team Rewards recognizes that role by giving venue staff more ways to earn free jukebox credits and other rewards while curating the soundtrack at their venue. Through team-based challenges, members can earn weekly rewards based on venue activity, while tracking their progress and claiming rewards seamlessly within the TouchTunes app.”

Learn more about the program at www.touchtunes.com/rewards/team-rewards.