TouchTunes Launches Song Reactions Sweepstakes

From now through July 2, TouchTunes is running their “Song Reactions Sweepstakes” to celebrate music and real-time connection.

To join the fun, the company says that music fans can simply react to any song using the new “Song Reactions” feature via the TouchTunes mobile app. (Accessible via the smiley face with a plus sign icon on the bottom right corner of the mini player and on the song queue screen, this interactive feature lets users express how a song makes them feel by choosing from a range of emojis.)

Five winners will be randomly selected at the end of the sweepstakes, and each will receive 100 TouchTunes credits as a prize.

Learn more at www.touchtunes.com/reactionssweepstakes.