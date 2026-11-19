TouchTunes just launched Social Feed, a new experience in their mobile app that “adds another layer of connection to every night out.” It’s available now to app users in the United States – giving bar patrons a single place to post, react and share.

Once checked in at the venue, users can see who else is checked in at the same jukebox; react to and comment on songs in real time; create their own posts with text, photos and GIFs; join the conversation by reacting to and commenting on posts from others; and sharing their favorite moments to their own social media channels.

Along with Social Feed, the company introduced richer profile features that “give users more ways to express themselves.”

You can learn more at www.touchtunes.com.