TouchTunes Launches Gifting Credits on App

TouchTunes recently introduced Gifting Credits to all of their app users, which lets users gift credits to friends. The feature was previously exclusive to their Bar Rewards members.

It allows people to not only gift credits to others, but they can also do so publicly or anonymously from different places in the app – like their profile page or the song queue quick action menu. Users can give up to 50 credits per day.

“This new feature encourages both engagement and generosity among users, a fun way to keep the music playing and the energy high,” TouchTunes said. “Gifting Credits also motivates users to open the TouchTunes app more often. When friends receive credits, they have an extra reason to pick a song and join the fun, helping more users stay active and engaged.”