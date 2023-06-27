TouchTunes Jukebox Selected for Hall of Fame

The TouchTunes jukebox, an industry staple, was one of the products that was recently inducted into the Amusement Industry Hall of Fame. Found today at over 65,000 bars, restaurants and other social venues across North America and Europe, TouchTunes says it’s bringing people together with fun, interactive music and entertainment solutions.

“Our flagship jukeboxes, paired with our extensive music catalog and mobile app, inspire millions of people every week to play the right song at the right time at their favorite hangouts,” the company shared.

This year, TouchTunes is celebrating 25 years since they invented the commercial digital jukebox. Since then, they have continued to drive innovation and push design boundaries – creating the first ever jukebox app that lets people play the perfect song right from their seat.

“We are proud of our local roots and our close relationship with 2,500 amusement operators who are the backbone of our business,” they said. “From maintenance, support and service to location expansion, they make it possible for our growing network of bars, restaurants and other locations to see the powerful effect TouchTunes can have on their business.”