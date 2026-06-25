TouchTunes Hires Pair of Executives

TouchTunes has named James Moore as its chief revenue officer and Cassie Parham as its senior vice president of marketing.

In the newly-created role, the company said Moore will unify their key commercial functions – spanning sales, advertising, marketing, darts and revenue operations. Parham will work alongside him to direct the company’s global marketing strategy, focusing on the TouchTunes brand, boosting user retention and “amplifying engagement” across their integrated music, darts and payment platforms.

“I’m excited to welcome both James and Cassie to the leadership team at such a transformative time for our business,” said CEO Scott Levine. “What excites me is that they bring highly complementary skills and are great leaders. Together, they will help us expand and engage our customers and players, grow revenue for our venue partners, and unlock new advertising opportunities.”

Moore brings more than 20 years of experience, most recently as the chief revenue officer for GlassView. Parham has 15 years of experience and is coming aboard following her role as senior director and head of Canada marketing for DoorDash.