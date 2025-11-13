TouchTunes Celebrating National Jukebox Day

National Jukebox Day is Wednesday, Nov. 26, and TouchTunes will have opportunities for their mobile app users to earn rewards through the all-new TouchTunes Rewards Program, the company said.

Users will be able to unlock bonus credits, earn double points and join challenges that bring “fun, competition and loyalty to the forefront.” The band Creed is their National Jukebox Day Ambassador this year and fans can look forward to exclusive jukebox backgrounds, a curated playlist and more from the band.

Now through Dec. 5, TouchTunes mobile app users will also receive exclusive credit bundles. The company launched the brand-new consumer loyalty program this year. More information can be found at www.touchtunes.com/national-jukebox-day.