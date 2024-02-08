TouchTunes Buys Arachnid 360; Sam Zammuto Continues to Lead

Jukebox giant TouchTunes has acquired electronic darts maker Arachnid 360, the companies reported.

Famous for the BullShooter brand, there are over 30,000 connected Arachnid dart boards on location globally, while TouchTunes has its own footprint of nearly 100,000 connected devices – bringing entertainment to bars and other facilities across North America and Europe.

TouchTunes said in a press release it’s “committed to investing in the game of darts and providing venues and operators with the resources to grow recreational and competitive play.” Arachnid will continue to operate under the Arachnid, BullShooter and Spider 360 brand names. The company’s Sam Zammuto will continue to lead Arachnid, reporting to Dan Hamric, the executive vice president of operations at TouchTunes.

“We are ecstatic to join forces with the Arachnid team,” said Ross Honey, CEO of TouchTunes. “This acquisition is a huge leap forward in our mission to spark joy and human connection through unforgettable entertainment experiences. Both companies are pioneers in pushing the boundaries of interactive, out-of-home amusement. Together, we will make the in-venue consumer experience even more connected, engaging, and personalized.”

Tony Beall, co-owner of Arachnid, added: “Arachnid, with our BullShooter connected dartboards and tournaments, is synonymous with soft-tip electronic darts. Through our complementary strengths, TouchTunes and Arachnid will deliver even more seamless experiences for consumers and growth for the venue and operator community.”

Learn more at www.touchtunes.com and www.arachnid360.com.