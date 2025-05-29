TouchTunes Appoints Scott Levine as CEO

TouchTunes has announced that Scott Levine has come aboard as their new CEO. The company’s executive chairman, Charles Goldstuck, had been the interim CEO since early this year following the departure of Ross Honey.

The new chief executive brings more than 25 years of experience “transforming and growing digital media and entertainment businesses,” TouchTunes said in a press release.

Levine most recently served as the chief product officer at Brightcove, where he led teams across product, engineering and data, helping transform the company into a full-service streaming engagement platform. His career also includes leadership roles at Univision and AOL. Additionally, he co-founded one of the earliest online car-buying platforms, CarOrder.

“Scott is a transformative leader with a rare blend of strategic vision, product expertise, and a deep understanding of how people connect through entertainment,” Goldstuck said. “His track record of building innovative platforms and scaling digital businesses makes him the ideal person to lead TouchTunes into its next phase.”

Added Levine: “I’m thrilled to be part of the TouchTunes journey, to join such a talented team, collaborate with amazing partners and operators, and push the boundaries of social entertainment as we pioneer new ways to connect, delight, and wow our users. TouchTunes is poised to strengthen its position as the leading in-venue entertainment platform, bringing people together through the power of music, darts, and social entertainment and creating unforgettable experiences in bars, restaurants, and entertainment venues everywhere.”

