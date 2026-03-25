TouchTunes Appoints Andrew Russakoff as CFO

Andrew “Rusty” Russakoff is now chief financial officer for TouchTunes, the company announced today. In the role, Russakoff will be partnering closely with the senior leadership team to “optimize financial performance, capital allocation and strategic decision making.”

He brings more than 15 years of leadership experience across finance, strategy and technology, and most recently served as CFO at Angi.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Rusty to the leadership team during such a high-growth period for the company,” said CEO Scott Levine. “As we continue to build the future of in-person social entertainment with music, darts, loyalty and payments into a single connected experience, Rusty’s deep financial expertise and proven track record of strategic gravitas and tactical execution make him the ideal leader to help us drive our vision and deliver long-term value to our partners and players alike.”

Visit www.touchtunes.com for more about the company.