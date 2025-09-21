TouchTunes, Angelina’s Song Supporting Cancer Awareness

TouchTunes has been partnering with Angelina’s Song this month in honor of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, “harnessing the power of music and community to drive awareness and donations in the fight against childhood cancer.”

The company stated: “This partnership holds special meaning for TouchTunes as Lou Miele, a longtime TouchTunes operator and supporter, co-founded Angelina’s Song in memory of his daughter, Angelina, who passed away from childhood cancer. In tribute, TouchTunes named a jukebox model after Angelina, ensuring her legacy lives on through the music she loved. Venues with an Angelina jukebox can opt in to Angelina’s Pledge, a program that donates a small percentage of jukebox play earnings to support Angelina’s Song and the work they do to fund scholarships, provide music therapy and more.”

Throughout September, TouchTunes is featuring digital jukebox ads nationwide with a QR code for direct donations to Angelina’s Song; email banners sharing the mission and encouraging fans to give; and a special curated playlist available on the TouchTunes app home screen, spotlighting songs that celebrate resilience, connection, and hope.

“As the president of Angelina Song, a foundation which advocates and supports music therapy within children’s hospitals, I am thrilled to be a part of the incredible partnership we have with TouchTunes,” said Nicole Miele. “Since the launch of the Angelina jukebox in 2018, our collaboration has been a testament to the power of music in healing. Together, we are dedicated to spreading joy and the uplifting effects of music, particularly to children and families navigating the challenges of injuries and illnesses.”