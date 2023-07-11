TouchTunes and Toby Keith Partner on America Playlist

The artist-curated playlist Toby Keith Presents: Made in America is now available on TouchTunes jukeboxes nationwide and through their mobile app.

Launched in late June in time for Independence Day, plays of songs on the special playlist now through Labor Day will have a portion of proceeds donated to OK Kids Korral. Founded by the Toby Keith Foundation, OK Kids Korral provides housing for pediatric cancer patients and their families.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with legend Toby Keith in this way,” said Ross Honey, president and CEO of TouchTunes. “At TouchTunes, we exist to connect people through the power of music, and we’re grateful for the opportunity to do so in support of this important cause.”

Visit www.touchtunes.com for additional information. You can also learn more about OK Kids Korral at www.tobykeithfoundation.org.