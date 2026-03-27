TouchTunes’ After Party Celebrated Operators

TouchTunes held an Operator Awards ceremony on March 18 at Jason Aldean’s Kitchen + Bar in Las Vegas. They also presented a $50,000 check for Angelina’s Song, the nonprofit that provides grants to children’s hospitals to support music therapy programs.

A Lifetime Achievement Award went to Ralph Amick of The New Venco Music; their Partnership Excellence Award went to David George of Bell Music Co.; their Trailblazer Award went to Ryan Harris of Ellis Amusement; and their BullShooter Bullseye Award went to Jim Turntine of Play-More Coin Op.

“The Operator Awards at Amusement Expo is our favorite time to celebrate the people who keep this industry moving,” said TouchTunes CEO Scott Levine. “This year’s winners are more than operators – they’re building in-person social experiences in their communities across both jukeboxes and darts and driving revenue for their businesses. We’re proud to support their success as they continue to bring people together through music and play.”