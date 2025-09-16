Close Menu
TouchMagix with Latest Games at IAAPA Europe

IAAPA Expo Europe is ready for throngs of attendees next week. The show will be held at Fira Barcelona Gran Via from Sept. 23-25 and TouchMagix will be among the exhibiting companies.

They’ll be in booth #2-1667. You can click here to schedule a meeting with the company.

TouchMagix will have on offer their latest “high-earning, high-engagement arcade games,” such as Minions Bullseye Mania, Pop It! and Pudgy Penguins Polar Challenge. Visit www.touchmagix.com to learn more if you can’t make it to Spain.

