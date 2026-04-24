TouchMagix Welcomes Brian Conway to Team

Veteran amusement industry sales leader Brian Conway has joined TouchMagix as their new national sales manager for North, Central and South America. He brings nearly three decades of experience to the role.

“TouchMagix is bringing some of the most exciting and innovative products in the industry right now,” Conway said. “I couldn’t be more energized to represent this brand and get these experiences in front of operators across the country.”

Added the company’s COO Varun Mahajan: “We are incredibly excited to welcome Brian Conway to TouchMagix. Brian’s strategic acumen and his focus on delivering outstanding customer experiences align well with our long-term vision. With Brian’s leadership, we are confident in our ability to further accelerate our growth in the region.”

Conway can be reached at [email protected] or 313-608-1160.