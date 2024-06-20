TouchMagix to Show Pudgy Penguins at Bowl Expo

The newly launched Pudgy Penguins Crane and Pudgy Penguins Polar Challenge games will be among those in the TouchMagix booth (#1122) at the upcoming Bowl Expo in Denver (the trade show is July 1-2 at the Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center).

TouchMagix will also have Pop It!, a multi-direction ball drop game based on the popular IP, as well as Crazy Prize and Carnival Cups Crane.

“We are thrilled to showcase a host of new games at this year’s Bowl Expo,” said the company’s COO Varun Mahajan. “We now have a strong portfolio of games which have been doing really well and are top earners globally.” Visit www.touchmagix.com for more info.