TouchMagix will be bringing their latest games to the European market next week. They’ll be in booth #8024 at IAAPA Expo Europe in Amsterdam from Sept. 24-26.

Highlights of their exhibit include Crazy Prize, Pudgy Penguins Polar Challenge, POP IT!, Carnival Cups Craneand Mega Blaster.

Their latest, Crazy Prize, is a 4-player prize vending game that’ll be making its European debut. Learn more about the company at www.touchmagix.com.