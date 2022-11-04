TouchMagix to Launch Carnival Cups Crane

In collaboration with Coast to Coast Entertainment, TouchMagix has come out with their new Carnival Cups Crane, which will be shown at IAAPA Expo in booth #829. The never-before-seen game has two game modes that combine their classic skill game with the crane concept.

“The cranes in our industry have been waiting for major disruption and our team, in collaboration with Coast to Coast, has made that transformation happen,” said TouchMagix founder Anup Tapadia.

Added Elaut Group’s Tony Maniscalco: “Having seen the cranes in the industry for several decades, the time was right to bring some innovation in this space. We’re all very excited for this new launch.” Email [email protected] for more information.