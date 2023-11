TouchMagix is set to show Crazy Prize for the first time at IAAPA Expo. They’ll be in booth #1629. The machine is a 4-player prize vending game made for all ages.

The new-age arcade game company will also showcase the latest in their portfolio, including the popular IP game Pop It! as well as Carnival Cups Crane and more. They’ll also be introducing “the beloved Pudgy Penguins merchandise to the arcade industry at the show.”

Learn more at www.touchmagix.com.