TouchMagix Team Showcasing Games at Expo

TouchMagix will be at Bowl Expo June 29-30 showing off their Mega Blaster, SpaceWarp 66 and the street version of Dicey Jump, among other titles, at the Benchmark Games booth (#143).

“The Bowl Expo has always been an invigorating experience to look forward to,” said CTO Anup Tapadia. “We’re excited to showcase our all-time favorite arcade games, including Mega Blaster, SpaceWarp 66, Drift ‘N’ Thrift and the street edition of Dicey Jump.” That latter game is aimed at being a cost-efficient option for street operators.

Operators can get in touch with the company ahead of the show by emailing [email protected].