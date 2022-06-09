TouchMagix Releases SpaceWarp 66 Update

TouchMagix recently announced a new update to SpaceWarp 66 that enables two players to play at a time. This means individual players have the option to play in multiplayer mode with another person on a different machine. Multiple cabinets at the same FEC location can now be linked using a network cable.

Operators with existing machines can buy upgrade kits to make the networking provision and update the software for free, the company reports.

“Update v4.0 makes SpaceWarp 66 a true-blue family entertainer with its link and play mode,” said CTO Anup Tapadia. “Multiple players see a mirrored map of the game on their respective screens, and we expect things to get extremely competitive and doubly fun.”

Learn more by emailing [email protected].