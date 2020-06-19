TouchMagix Releases Safety Video Upgrade

Operators with TouchMagix games can contact their local distributor or send an email to [email protected] to get a free software upgrade that comes with the manufacturer’s new health and safety videos.

The videos show various precautionary messages during attract mode, reminding customers to maintain safety and social distancing guidelines, according to the company.

“We’ve been in close contact with our partners in the industry to identify ways to resume operations, while ensuring safety of everyone involved,” said CEO Jayesh Kariya. “One of our distributors at the United Distributing Co. suggested creating a safety video, and we’ve done exactly that.” Visit www.touchmagix.com for more information.