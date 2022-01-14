TouchMagix Reflects on 2021, Gearing Up for Successful 2022

2021 brought more Covid, lockdowns and other negatives, but TouchMagix recently took the time to go through the positives and commemorate the loss of their mentor Ken Anderson.

TouchMagix revamped their SpaceWarp 66 game last year, launching it in a much larger 65” cabinet. They also made free software upgrades for that games as well as Carnival Cups. The company launched their new website, debuted Mega Blaster at IAAPA Expo and entered into a partnership with Elaut for U.S. sales and distribution.

The company also continues to mourn the loss of Ken Anderson, the industry legend who spent his final years with TouchMagix. “We had the honor and privilege of him being our guiding light during TouchMagix’s initial years, and to have him help us establish ourselves in the coin-op industry,” they said.