TouchMagix Lineup Includes Pickleball Toss

TouchMagix will be in Amusement Expo booth #2001 with their latest games, including Pickleball Toss, Minions Bullseye Mania, Crazy Prize, Treasure Chest and Boxed Up.

Pickleball Toss is a classic carnival-themed prize game that gives operators high repeat play, the company said. Minions Bullseye Mania offers a family-friendly game with a popular IP. Crazy Prize is a 4-player prize vending machine (Boxed Up is a prize vendor, too). Treasure Chest is a redemption piece.