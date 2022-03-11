TouchMagix Launching Street Versions of Hits at Expo

TouchMagix will be showing off street versions of Dicey Jump and Hop ‘n’ Stack, two of their biggest titles. They’ll be at booth #809 with Benchmark Games.

The new games – developed by TouchMagix and engineered by Benchmark Games – are specifically designed for the bar and tavern market, as well as smaller roller skating rinks and bowling centers.

“We’re excited to showcase these bright and space-efficient versions of our arcade titles – a pure delight for street operators,” said Jayesh Kariya, CEO of TouchMagix. “The functionalities of these cabinets make it a cost-efficient option for these players.”

Stop by their booth or email [email protected] for more information.