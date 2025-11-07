TouchMagix Launching Pickleball Game

In addition to bringing two other brand-new games, TouchMagix is set to debut Pickleball Toss at their Orlando show booth #1045. The company describes this all-ages title, which cashes in on the pickleball craze, as “a classic carnival-inspired toss game reimagined in a modern arcade format” that’s both fun-filled and high-energy.

Pickleball Toss will be joined at the booth by two other new TouchMagix games: Treasure Chest and Boxed Up. Treasure Chest is a 2-player redemption game in which players must drop the ball through moving hoops to unlock Mega and Ruby bonuses for “epic rewards.”

Boxed Up is a fast-paced, quick-play merchandiser that the factory says “offers a fresh, engaging twist to skill-based prize games.”

Visit their website at www.touchmagix.com/arcade-games to learn more or email [email protected].