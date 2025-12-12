TouchMagix Games Shipping Now (and Soon!)

The three latest games from TouchMagix – Treasure Chest, Pickleball Toss and Boxed Up – were revealed at IAAPA Expo and are on their way into arcades shortly.

The company reports that Treasure Chest is ready to ship immediately from their Wisconsin facilities. Pickleball Toss and Boxed Up will begin shipping in January.

“We are now accepting orders, and as always, TouchMagix remains committed to secure, reliable delivery of our custom-built products – crafted with care and designed to stand out on any arcade floor,” the company said.

Visit www.touchmagix.com to learn more about those games and see what else might be a fit for your arcade.