TouchMagix Debuting Pop It!

The new game Pop It! from TouchMagix will be among the company’s new games at Bowl Expo today. The company will be showing it off in booth #1151 (in the AAMA Game Room area).

The licensed game, made in collaboration with FoxMind – the company behind Pop It!, is a redemption machine that brings the toy concept into the arcade for the first time.

Anup Tapadia, CTO of TouchMagix, said, “We’re thrilled with the collaboration with FoxMind, and look forward to introducing Pop It! at the Bowl Expo. It’s a great license, which we have imagined in a never-seen-before redemption game for our audience. The initial test results have been positive, and we’re excited for the showcase.”

Learn more by emailing [email protected].