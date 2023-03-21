TouchMagix Brings Latest Games to Vegas Show

TouchMagix will have its latest machines in Amusement Expo booth #A931. The company said they’ll showcase their all-new Link Play with connected Mega Marquee for their highest-grossing title Mega Blaster.

“The Amusement Expo is always an exhilarating experience to look forward to,” said COO Varun Mahajan. “At TouchMagix, we always strive to introduce new-age entertainment experiences to our audiences, and we’re ecstatic about showcasing some of our top games at this year’s Expo.”

The company will also have on hand SpaceWarp 66 DX, Carnival Cups Crane and Carnival Cups Standard Edition. Operators can get in touch at [email protected] to learn more.