TouchMagix Bringing Carnival Games to IAAPA

IAAPA Expo Europe is Sept. 22-24 in London and TouchMagix will be there in booth S3011 with two of their prize games – the newly-launched Knock ‘A’ Duck and Pickleball Toss.

Under the theme “Bring the Carnival to Your Arcade,” the debut of Knock ‘A’ Duck will certainly highlight their booth. Featuring operator-adjustable difficulty, the game lets players knock all the ducks down to win tickets.

It also has progressive duck speed, an anti-cheating foul line sensor, and a traditional carnival bell to note: “We have a winner!”

Check the company out at www.touchmagix.com.