TouchMagix at Bowl Expo

The game makers at TouchMagix say they’re bringing Boxed Up!, Treasure Chest and Crazy Prize to their Bowl Expo booth #1056.

Boxed Up! is a 2-player game where players aim a forklift to pick up prizes from an auto-loading carousel. It features space for up to 160 regular prizes, plus 16 large prizes.

Treasure Chest is a 2-player redemption game that features pirate-themed artwork and operator-adjustable payout settings. Tilt the chest to fill the playfield and win bonus rewards in this “fun-filled game that appeals to all ages.”

Crazy Prize is a capsule vending machine where players must skillfully time their shots to push the prize capsule off the moving carousel and into the winning hole.

Schedule a meeting at www.touchmagix.com/events.