TouchMagix at Bowl Expo This Week with New Launch

TouchMagix will be in the AAMA Game Room booth #1151 at Bowl Expo with MagixPool, their brand-new augmented reality product that converts any legacy pool table into a unique, futuristic gaming experience.

“MagixPool is designed to modernize the legacy pool table for the next-generation of users looking for more creative and engaging gaming experiences,” said founder and CTO Anup Tapadia. “We’re thrilled to showcase it for the very first time at this year’s Bowl Expo.”

The AR product is designed as an all-in-one, plug-and-play unit. Learn more at www.touchmagix.com.