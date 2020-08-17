Toronto’s Freeplay Arcade Reopens with Some Changes

Just opened (for the first time) in January, Freeplay Arcade Toronto is once again open. The multi-level, retro-themed space has more than 50 classic arcade games, pinball machines and video game consoles, but faces some Covid-related changes as it reopens.

The 4,000-sq.-ft. location is not open to walk-in customers, as capacity has been reduced to 50% along with all other indoor spaces in Canada’s largest city. The arcade is completely divided into private sections, according to blogTO, which can be reserved through their website via a booking system called Checkfront.

According to co-owner Jake Yakobi, it’s been “a rough couple of months,” as owners had to dig deep for money to reconfigure the arcade to meet reopening guidelines – plus the cost of PPE and a new outdoor patio. “We had to put some more money in to survive.”