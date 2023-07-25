Topgolf Unveils Upcoming West Des Moines Location

Plans have been made for a new Topgolf facility coming to West Des Moines, Iowa, in late 2024. Ground could break ground later this year, according to KCCI.

The venue is planned for an area just west of the existing Jordan Creek Town Center and will have 72 climate-controlled outdoor hitting bays, food and beverage, big-screen TVs and music.

“It really kind of helps to cement the area as the destination for entertainment offerings and retailers that want to come to the area,” said Ryan Moffatt, director of the West Des Moines Community and Economic Development department. Visit www.topgolf.com to see more.